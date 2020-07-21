All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 6951 Flatstone Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
6951 Flatstone Pass
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

6951 Flatstone Pass

6951 Flatstone Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6951 Flatstone Pass, Bexar County, TX 78109

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6951 Flatstone Pass have any available units?
6951 Flatstone Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 6951 Flatstone Pass currently offering any rent specials?
6951 Flatstone Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6951 Flatstone Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 6951 Flatstone Pass is pet friendly.
Does 6951 Flatstone Pass offer parking?
No, 6951 Flatstone Pass does not offer parking.
Does 6951 Flatstone Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6951 Flatstone Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6951 Flatstone Pass have a pool?
No, 6951 Flatstone Pass does not have a pool.
Does 6951 Flatstone Pass have accessible units?
No, 6951 Flatstone Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 6951 Flatstone Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 6951 Flatstone Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6951 Flatstone Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 6951 Flatstone Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West
San Antonio, TX 78249
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
Timber Ridge
3200 Timber View Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk
San Antonio, TX 78258
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St
San Antonio, TX 78216
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District