Bexar County, TX
6888 Montgomery
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:34 PM

6888 Montgomery

6888 Montgomery Drive · (210) 710-6658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6888 Montgomery Drive, Bexar County, TX 78239

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

garage
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
WOW!!UTILITIES PAID.Park-like setting nestled behind a private gated entry This 2 bed 2 bath with an office/flex room is sure to please. Large family/dining combo for your enjoyment. Tile and Laminate through out. Lots of windows for natural light. Water, Gas, Electric, and Trash Pick up included. 1 car garage w/remote control. Close public transportation, HEB, shopping, eateries and coffee shops. 2 blocks from Harmony School of Innovation, a Charter School for Pre K-8th grade. Ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6888 Montgomery have any available units?
6888 Montgomery has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6888 Montgomery currently offering any rent specials?
6888 Montgomery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6888 Montgomery pet-friendly?
No, 6888 Montgomery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 6888 Montgomery offer parking?
Yes, 6888 Montgomery offers parking.
Does 6888 Montgomery have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6888 Montgomery does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6888 Montgomery have a pool?
No, 6888 Montgomery does not have a pool.
Does 6888 Montgomery have accessible units?
No, 6888 Montgomery does not have accessible units.
Does 6888 Montgomery have units with dishwashers?
No, 6888 Montgomery does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6888 Montgomery have units with air conditioning?
No, 6888 Montgomery does not have units with air conditioning.
