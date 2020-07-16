6888 Montgomery

Amenities

garage coffee bar some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

WOW!!UTILITIES PAID.Park-like setting nestled behind a private gated entry This 2 bed 2 bath with an office/flex room is sure to please. Large family/dining combo for your enjoyment. Tile and Laminate through out. Lots of windows for natural light. Water, Gas, Electric, and Trash Pick up included. 1 car garage w/remote control. Close public transportation, HEB, shopping, eateries and coffee shops. 2 blocks from Harmony School of Innovation, a Charter School for Pre K-8th grade. Ready for immediate move in.