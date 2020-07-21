All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 6849 Saharastone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
6849 Saharastone Drive
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

6849 Saharastone Drive

6849 Saharastone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6849 Saharastone Drive, Bexar County, TX 78109

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,212 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5134490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6849 Saharastone Drive have any available units?
6849 Saharastone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 6849 Saharastone Drive have?
Some of 6849 Saharastone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6849 Saharastone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6849 Saharastone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6849 Saharastone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6849 Saharastone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 6849 Saharastone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6849 Saharastone Drive offers parking.
Does 6849 Saharastone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6849 Saharastone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6849 Saharastone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6849 Saharastone Drive has a pool.
Does 6849 Saharastone Drive have accessible units?
No, 6849 Saharastone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6849 Saharastone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6849 Saharastone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6849 Saharastone Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6849 Saharastone Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Birdsong at Alamo Ranch
12130 Alamo Ranch Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78253
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257
Windbury Apartments Homes
4515 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District