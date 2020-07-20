All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 6806 CANARY MEADOW DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
6806 CANARY MEADOW DR
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

6806 CANARY MEADOW DR

6806 Canary Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6806 Canary Meadow Dr, Bexar County, TX 78109

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath in Dover subdivision. Minutes from Randolph AFB and Fort Sam Houston. Please verify schools if important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6806 CANARY MEADOW DR have any available units?
6806 CANARY MEADOW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 6806 CANARY MEADOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
6806 CANARY MEADOW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6806 CANARY MEADOW DR pet-friendly?
No, 6806 CANARY MEADOW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 6806 CANARY MEADOW DR offer parking?
Yes, 6806 CANARY MEADOW DR offers parking.
Does 6806 CANARY MEADOW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6806 CANARY MEADOW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6806 CANARY MEADOW DR have a pool?
No, 6806 CANARY MEADOW DR does not have a pool.
Does 6806 CANARY MEADOW DR have accessible units?
No, 6806 CANARY MEADOW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6806 CANARY MEADOW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6806 CANARY MEADOW DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6806 CANARY MEADOW DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6806 CANARY MEADOW DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Maverick
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive
San Antonio, TX 78245
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District