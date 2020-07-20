6806 CANARY MEADOW DR

All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath in Dover subdivision. Minutes from Randolph AFB and Fort Sam Houston. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
