All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 6707 Lucky Fields.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
6707 Lucky Fields
Last updated September 27 2019 at 4:06 PM

6707 Lucky Fields

6707 Lucky Flds · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6707 Lucky Flds, Bexar County, TX 78109

Amenities

pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan with the master bedroom downstairs and all other bedrooms upstairs, to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and a bonus room upstairs! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. You'll find extra storage in the backyard shed for your use! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6707 Lucky Fields have any available units?
6707 Lucky Fields doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 6707 Lucky Fields currently offering any rent specials?
6707 Lucky Fields is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6707 Lucky Fields pet-friendly?
Yes, 6707 Lucky Fields is pet friendly.
Does 6707 Lucky Fields offer parking?
No, 6707 Lucky Fields does not offer parking.
Does 6707 Lucky Fields have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6707 Lucky Fields does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6707 Lucky Fields have a pool?
No, 6707 Lucky Fields does not have a pool.
Does 6707 Lucky Fields have accessible units?
No, 6707 Lucky Fields does not have accessible units.
Does 6707 Lucky Fields have units with dishwashers?
No, 6707 Lucky Fields does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6707 Lucky Fields have units with air conditioning?
No, 6707 Lucky Fields does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Herweck House
231 Herweck Drive
Castle Hills, TX 78213
Tetro Student Village
7023 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78249
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District