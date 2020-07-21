Photos were taken prior to tenants moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage. Large eat in kitchen and over sized rooms. Back yard great for entertaining and close to neighborhood park. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6688 SNOW MEADOW DR have any available units?
6688 SNOW MEADOW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 6688 SNOW MEADOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
6688 SNOW MEADOW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.