6688 SNOW MEADOW DR
Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:53 AM

6688 SNOW MEADOW DR

6688 Snow Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6688 Snow Meadow Drive, Bexar County, TX 78109

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Photos were taken prior to tenants moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage. Large eat in kitchen and over sized rooms. Back yard great for entertaining and close to neighborhood park. Please verify schools if important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6688 SNOW MEADOW DR have any available units?
6688 SNOW MEADOW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 6688 SNOW MEADOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
6688 SNOW MEADOW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6688 SNOW MEADOW DR pet-friendly?
No, 6688 SNOW MEADOW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 6688 SNOW MEADOW DR offer parking?
Yes, 6688 SNOW MEADOW DR offers parking.
Does 6688 SNOW MEADOW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6688 SNOW MEADOW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6688 SNOW MEADOW DR have a pool?
No, 6688 SNOW MEADOW DR does not have a pool.
Does 6688 SNOW MEADOW DR have accessible units?
No, 6688 SNOW MEADOW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6688 SNOW MEADOW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6688 SNOW MEADOW DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6688 SNOW MEADOW DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6688 SNOW MEADOW DR does not have units with air conditioning.
