Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

6627 EASTERN CLOUDS

6627 Eastern Clouds · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6627 Eastern Clouds, Bexar County, TX 78109

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6627 EASTERN CLOUDS Available 07/05/19 NEWLY RENOVATED RENTAL! - NEWLY RENOVATED WITH FRESH INTERIOR PAINT AND VINYL PLANK FLOORING. NEW ROOF. NICE COZY FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. NEWLY PAINTED CABINETS IN EAT IN KITCHEN. TILED SHOWERS. BACKYARD PATIO FOR ENTERTAINING OR BBQ. LOW MAINTENANCE LAWN. PETS NEGOTIABLE. TENANTS MUST PARTICIPATE IN THE FILTER EASY PROGRAM AT $20/MTH.

(RLNE3581518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6627 EASTERN CLOUDS have any available units?
6627 EASTERN CLOUDS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 6627 EASTERN CLOUDS have?
Some of 6627 EASTERN CLOUDS's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6627 EASTERN CLOUDS currently offering any rent specials?
6627 EASTERN CLOUDS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6627 EASTERN CLOUDS pet-friendly?
Yes, 6627 EASTERN CLOUDS is pet friendly.
Does 6627 EASTERN CLOUDS offer parking?
No, 6627 EASTERN CLOUDS does not offer parking.
Does 6627 EASTERN CLOUDS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6627 EASTERN CLOUDS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6627 EASTERN CLOUDS have a pool?
No, 6627 EASTERN CLOUDS does not have a pool.
Does 6627 EASTERN CLOUDS have accessible units?
No, 6627 EASTERN CLOUDS does not have accessible units.
Does 6627 EASTERN CLOUDS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6627 EASTERN CLOUDS has units with dishwashers.
Does 6627 EASTERN CLOUDS have units with air conditioning?
No, 6627 EASTERN CLOUDS does not have units with air conditioning.
