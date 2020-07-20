Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Two Story in Royal Crest Subdivision. This home has an open concept floor plan, kitchen with double ovens, walk in pantry, and backyard with a large covered patio. This home is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6402 LOWRIE BLOCK have any available units?
6402 LOWRIE BLOCK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 6402 LOWRIE BLOCK currently offering any rent specials?
6402 LOWRIE BLOCK is not currently offering any rent specials.