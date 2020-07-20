All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated March 16 2019 at 12:35 AM

6402 LOWRIE BLOCK

6402 Lowrie · No Longer Available
Location

6402 Lowrie, Bexar County, TX 78239

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Two Story in Royal Crest Subdivision. This home has an open concept floor plan, kitchen with double ovens, walk in pantry, and backyard with a large covered patio. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6402 LOWRIE BLOCK have any available units?
6402 LOWRIE BLOCK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 6402 LOWRIE BLOCK currently offering any rent specials?
6402 LOWRIE BLOCK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 LOWRIE BLOCK pet-friendly?
No, 6402 LOWRIE BLOCK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 6402 LOWRIE BLOCK offer parking?
Yes, 6402 LOWRIE BLOCK offers parking.
Does 6402 LOWRIE BLOCK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 LOWRIE BLOCK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 LOWRIE BLOCK have a pool?
No, 6402 LOWRIE BLOCK does not have a pool.
Does 6402 LOWRIE BLOCK have accessible units?
No, 6402 LOWRIE BLOCK does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 LOWRIE BLOCK have units with dishwashers?
No, 6402 LOWRIE BLOCK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6402 LOWRIE BLOCK have units with air conditioning?
No, 6402 LOWRIE BLOCK does not have units with air conditioning.
