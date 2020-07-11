All apartments in Bexar County
622 Point Springs
622 Point Springs

622 Point Springs · No Longer Available
Location

622 Point Springs, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in ready on July 5, 2019 - - Well Maintained 5 Bedroom Home with spacious game room. Neighborhood offers two pools & great amenities for the Family to enjoy! Huge yard with covered patio, great for Family Gatherings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Point Springs have any available units?
622 Point Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 622 Point Springs have?
Some of 622 Point Springs's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 Point Springs currently offering any rent specials?
622 Point Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Point Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 Point Springs is pet friendly.
Does 622 Point Springs offer parking?
Yes, 622 Point Springs offers parking.
Does 622 Point Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Point Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Point Springs have a pool?
Yes, 622 Point Springs has a pool.
Does 622 Point Springs have accessible units?
No, 622 Point Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Point Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 Point Springs has units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Point Springs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 622 Point Springs has units with air conditioning.
