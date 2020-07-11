622 Point Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move in ready on July 5, 2019 - - Well Maintained 5 Bedroom Home with spacious game room. Neighborhood offers two pools & great amenities for the Family to enjoy! Huge yard with covered patio, great for Family Gatherings.