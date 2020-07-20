Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
6214 Ozona Mill
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6214 Ozona Mill
6214 Ozona Mill
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6214 Ozona Mill, Bexar County, TX 78253
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6214 Ozona Mill have any available units?
6214 Ozona Mill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bexar County, TX
.
Is 6214 Ozona Mill currently offering any rent specials?
6214 Ozona Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 Ozona Mill pet-friendly?
No, 6214 Ozona Mill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bexar County
.
Does 6214 Ozona Mill offer parking?
Yes, 6214 Ozona Mill offers parking.
Does 6214 Ozona Mill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6214 Ozona Mill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 Ozona Mill have a pool?
No, 6214 Ozona Mill does not have a pool.
Does 6214 Ozona Mill have accessible units?
No, 6214 Ozona Mill does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 Ozona Mill have units with dishwashers?
No, 6214 Ozona Mill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6214 Ozona Mill have units with air conditioning?
No, 6214 Ozona Mill does not have units with air conditioning.
