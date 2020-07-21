All apartments in Bexar County
6119 BRISCOE LEAF
6119 BRISCOE LEAF

6119 Briscoe Leaf · No Longer Available
6119 Briscoe Leaf, Bexar County, TX 78253

garage
carpet
range
carpet
range
parking
garage
Single story home in Alamo Ranch. This is a well sought out community. Close to Shopping, 1604, 151, and Restaurants. Great School district, Close to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital Westover Hills. New carpet installed 9/2019

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 6119 BRISCOE LEAF have any available units?
6119 BRISCOE LEAF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 6119 BRISCOE LEAF currently offering any rent specials?
6119 BRISCOE LEAF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6119 BRISCOE LEAF pet-friendly?
No, 6119 BRISCOE LEAF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 6119 BRISCOE LEAF offer parking?
Yes, 6119 BRISCOE LEAF offers parking.
Does 6119 BRISCOE LEAF have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6119 BRISCOE LEAF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6119 BRISCOE LEAF have a pool?
No, 6119 BRISCOE LEAF does not have a pool.
Does 6119 BRISCOE LEAF have accessible units?
No, 6119 BRISCOE LEAF does not have accessible units.
Does 6119 BRISCOE LEAF have units with dishwashers?
No, 6119 BRISCOE LEAF does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6119 BRISCOE LEAF have units with air conditioning?
No, 6119 BRISCOE LEAF does not have units with air conditioning.
