Single story home in Alamo Ranch. This is a well sought out community. Close to Shopping, 1604, 151, and Restaurants. Great School district, Close to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital Westover Hills. New carpet installed 9/2019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6119 BRISCOE LEAF have any available units?
6119 BRISCOE LEAF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 6119 BRISCOE LEAF currently offering any rent specials?
6119 BRISCOE LEAF is not currently offering any rent specials.