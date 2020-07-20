All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 6111 Kenedy Leaf.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
6111 Kenedy Leaf
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

6111 Kenedy Leaf

6111 Kenedy Leaf · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6111 Kenedy Leaf, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,361 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE5025050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6111 Kenedy Leaf have any available units?
6111 Kenedy Leaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 6111 Kenedy Leaf have?
Some of 6111 Kenedy Leaf's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6111 Kenedy Leaf currently offering any rent specials?
6111 Kenedy Leaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6111 Kenedy Leaf pet-friendly?
Yes, 6111 Kenedy Leaf is pet friendly.
Does 6111 Kenedy Leaf offer parking?
Yes, 6111 Kenedy Leaf offers parking.
Does 6111 Kenedy Leaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6111 Kenedy Leaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6111 Kenedy Leaf have a pool?
Yes, 6111 Kenedy Leaf has a pool.
Does 6111 Kenedy Leaf have accessible units?
No, 6111 Kenedy Leaf does not have accessible units.
Does 6111 Kenedy Leaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6111 Kenedy Leaf has units with dishwashers.
Does 6111 Kenedy Leaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 6111 Kenedy Leaf does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West
San Antonio, TX 78249
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace
San Antonio, TX 78256
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Volar
1526 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Auburn Creek Apartments
4411 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District