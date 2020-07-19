6078 Akin Circle

Amenities

*Brand New Beautiful Model Home Floorplan by DR Horton Homes*Spacious & Open*Top of the Line Schools-Brand New High School and Soon to come Elementary school*Perfect Homeowners Association to include security gate entrance, 2 pools, parks, playgrounds, sport courts*Desirable Location of Wortham Oaks*Minutes to Shopping, Schools, Highways*Never before Lived in*Master Suite Down*Gameroom and 3 Spacious Bedrooms Up*Jack & Jill Bath*Walk In Closets in All Bedrooms*Move In Ready w/ Stainless Steel Refrigerator*