Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6071 Kensinger Pass
6071 Kensinger Pass
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6071 Kensinger Pass, Bexar County, TX 78109
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN DOVER * SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM * UTILITY ROOM INSIDE *
(RLNE4942493)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6071 Kensinger Pass have any available units?
6071 Kensinger Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bexar County, TX
.
Is 6071 Kensinger Pass currently offering any rent specials?
6071 Kensinger Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6071 Kensinger Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 6071 Kensinger Pass is pet friendly.
Does 6071 Kensinger Pass offer parking?
No, 6071 Kensinger Pass does not offer parking.
Does 6071 Kensinger Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6071 Kensinger Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6071 Kensinger Pass have a pool?
No, 6071 Kensinger Pass does not have a pool.
Does 6071 Kensinger Pass have accessible units?
No, 6071 Kensinger Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 6071 Kensinger Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 6071 Kensinger Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6071 Kensinger Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 6071 Kensinger Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
