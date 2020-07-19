Rent Calculator
6011 Mt Olive Rd
6011 Mt Olive Rd
6011 Mount Olive Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6011 Mount Olive Rd, Bexar County, TX 78101
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! This quaint home is located in ECISD on over quarter acre lot, central air and all kitchen appliances remain!! Available for immediate move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6011 Mt Olive Rd have any available units?
6011 Mt Olive Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bexar County, TX
.
Is 6011 Mt Olive Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6011 Mt Olive Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6011 Mt Olive Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6011 Mt Olive Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bexar County
.
Does 6011 Mt Olive Rd offer parking?
No, 6011 Mt Olive Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6011 Mt Olive Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6011 Mt Olive Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6011 Mt Olive Rd have a pool?
No, 6011 Mt Olive Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6011 Mt Olive Rd have accessible units?
No, 6011 Mt Olive Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6011 Mt Olive Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6011 Mt Olive Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6011 Mt Olive Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6011 Mt Olive Rd has units with air conditioning.
