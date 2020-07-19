All apartments in Bexar County
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
5910 AKIN PL
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

5910 AKIN PL

5910 Akin Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5910 Akin Place, Bexar County, TX 78261

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 AKIN PL have any available units?
5910 AKIN PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 5910 AKIN PL currently offering any rent specials?
5910 AKIN PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 AKIN PL pet-friendly?
No, 5910 AKIN PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 5910 AKIN PL offer parking?
Yes, 5910 AKIN PL offers parking.
Does 5910 AKIN PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5910 AKIN PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 AKIN PL have a pool?
No, 5910 AKIN PL does not have a pool.
Does 5910 AKIN PL have accessible units?
No, 5910 AKIN PL does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 AKIN PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 5910 AKIN PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5910 AKIN PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 5910 AKIN PL does not have units with air conditioning.
