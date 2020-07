Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom/2 bath corner lot home in Redbird Ranch - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath corner lot home with a 2 car garage. Split floor plan with master bed in the rear of the home. Open kitchen area with plenty of cabinet space, gas cooking, and will include a refrigerator. Large fenced back yard has a 15x35 patio for entertaining all year round. Convenient to Lackland AFB, Toyota and Sea World, and part of the Northside ISD.



(RLNE4498143)