Bexar County, TX
5402 Lake Grove Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

5402 Lake Grove Drive

5402 Lake Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5402 Lake Grove Drive, Bexar County, TX 78244
Woodlake

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Great little place to call home on a cul-de-sac. Home is a 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath with a 1 car garage. Home recently has had new flooring placed in. $300.00 non-refundable cleaning fee. Sorry, no pets.

(RLNE2077886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

