All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 5326 GINGER RISE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
5326 GINGER RISE
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:14 AM

5326 GINGER RISE

5326 Ginger Rise · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5326 Ginger Rise, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gently lived in Pulte home. Gated Community. Hard floors down. Gas cooking and heating. Granite counters. High ceilings. Water softener. Walk to HEB. Easy Access to 151 Sea World UTSA Fiesta Texas and Bases. Quick drive to downtown and USAA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5326 GINGER RISE have any available units?
5326 GINGER RISE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 5326 GINGER RISE currently offering any rent specials?
5326 GINGER RISE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5326 GINGER RISE pet-friendly?
No, 5326 GINGER RISE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 5326 GINGER RISE offer parking?
Yes, 5326 GINGER RISE offers parking.
Does 5326 GINGER RISE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5326 GINGER RISE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5326 GINGER RISE have a pool?
No, 5326 GINGER RISE does not have a pool.
Does 5326 GINGER RISE have accessible units?
No, 5326 GINGER RISE does not have accessible units.
Does 5326 GINGER RISE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5326 GINGER RISE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5326 GINGER RISE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5326 GINGER RISE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Merida
2167 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St
San Antonio, TX 78232
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District