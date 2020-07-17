All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

4922 Everett Loop

4922 Everett Loop · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4922 Everett Loop, Bexar County, TX 78109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4922 Everett Loop Converse TX · Avail. now

$1,549

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1687 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy this never before lived in newly built home.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,687 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval.

(RLNE5870379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4922 Everett Loop have any available units?
4922 Everett Loop has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4922 Everett Loop have?
Some of 4922 Everett Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4922 Everett Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4922 Everett Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4922 Everett Loop pet-friendly?
No, 4922 Everett Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 4922 Everett Loop offer parking?
Yes, 4922 Everett Loop offers parking.
Does 4922 Everett Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4922 Everett Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4922 Everett Loop have a pool?
Yes, 4922 Everett Loop has a pool.
Does 4922 Everett Loop have accessible units?
No, 4922 Everett Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4922 Everett Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4922 Everett Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 4922 Everett Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4922 Everett Loop has units with air conditioning.
