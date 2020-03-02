All apartments in Bexar County
426 Dandelion Bend
426 Dandelion Bend

426 Dandelion Bend · No Longer Available
Location

426 Dandelion Bend, Bexar County, TX 78245

Amenities

Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Dandelion Bend have any available units?
426 Dandelion Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 426 Dandelion Bend currently offering any rent specials?
426 Dandelion Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Dandelion Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 Dandelion Bend is pet friendly.
Does 426 Dandelion Bend offer parking?
No, 426 Dandelion Bend does not offer parking.
Does 426 Dandelion Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Dandelion Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Dandelion Bend have a pool?
No, 426 Dandelion Bend does not have a pool.
Does 426 Dandelion Bend have accessible units?
No, 426 Dandelion Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Dandelion Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 Dandelion Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 426 Dandelion Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 426 Dandelion Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
