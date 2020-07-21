4014 AMIGO DREAM

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Experience Active Adult(55 & up)lifestyle at its finest in this premier retirement community in the heart of San Antonio's Hill Country.This MAGNIFICENT 2 bedroom/2bath 1703 sq ft home features Masterful design & modern touches.The open floor plan encompasses 2 spacious bedrooms,2baths,office,large living/dining area,& a sleek/stylish kitchen w/stainless steel appliances,granite,breakfast bar, & tons of cabinet space. The dining room opens up to a 10x10 covered patio and spacious yard. Quick access to 1604.