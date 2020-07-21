All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

4014 AMIGO DREAM

4014 Amigo Dream · No Longer Available
Location

4014 Amigo Dream, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Experience Active Adult(55 & up)lifestyle at its finest in this premier retirement community in the heart of San Antonio's Hill Country.This MAGNIFICENT 2 bedroom/2bath 1703 sq ft home features Masterful design & modern touches.The open floor plan encompasses 2 spacious bedrooms,2baths,office,large living/dining area,& a sleek/stylish kitchen w/stainless steel appliances,granite,breakfast bar, & tons of cabinet space. The dining room opens up to a 10x10 covered patio and spacious yard. Quick access to 1604.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 AMIGO DREAM have any available units?
4014 AMIGO DREAM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 4014 AMIGO DREAM have?
Some of 4014 AMIGO DREAM's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 AMIGO DREAM currently offering any rent specials?
4014 AMIGO DREAM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 AMIGO DREAM pet-friendly?
No, 4014 AMIGO DREAM is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 4014 AMIGO DREAM offer parking?
Yes, 4014 AMIGO DREAM offers parking.
Does 4014 AMIGO DREAM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 AMIGO DREAM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 AMIGO DREAM have a pool?
No, 4014 AMIGO DREAM does not have a pool.
Does 4014 AMIGO DREAM have accessible units?
No, 4014 AMIGO DREAM does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 AMIGO DREAM have units with dishwashers?
No, 4014 AMIGO DREAM does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4014 AMIGO DREAM have units with air conditioning?
No, 4014 AMIGO DREAM does not have units with air conditioning.
