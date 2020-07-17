All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

3738 Fringe Breeze

3738 Fringe Breeze · (210) 887-3477
Location

3738 Fringe Breeze, Bexar County, TX 78261

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2044 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom/3 bath home in sought after NEISD - Johnson HS! Great open floor plan has large living area w/ sizable kitchen, offering ample cabinet/counter space and stainless steal appliances. FULL BATH AND BEDROOM DOWN. Master up w/ custom glazed tray ceiling and full bath. Two additional bedrooms, game room and bathroom upstairs. Spacious backyard with shed on corner lot offers a covered patio great for entertaining! Centrally located, with easy access to 281, 1604, 46. Fantastic neighborhood amenities!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3738 Fringe Breeze have any available units?
3738 Fringe Breeze has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3738 Fringe Breeze have?
Some of 3738 Fringe Breeze's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3738 Fringe Breeze currently offering any rent specials?
3738 Fringe Breeze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3738 Fringe Breeze pet-friendly?
No, 3738 Fringe Breeze is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 3738 Fringe Breeze offer parking?
Yes, 3738 Fringe Breeze offers parking.
Does 3738 Fringe Breeze have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3738 Fringe Breeze does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3738 Fringe Breeze have a pool?
No, 3738 Fringe Breeze does not have a pool.
Does 3738 Fringe Breeze have accessible units?
No, 3738 Fringe Breeze does not have accessible units.
Does 3738 Fringe Breeze have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3738 Fringe Breeze has units with dishwashers.
Does 3738 Fringe Breeze have units with air conditioning?
No, 3738 Fringe Breeze does not have units with air conditioning.
