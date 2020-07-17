3738 Fringe Breeze

Amenities
Gorgeous 4 bedroom/3 bath home in sought after NEISD - Johnson HS! Great open floor plan has large living area w/ sizable kitchen, offering ample cabinet/counter space and stainless steal appliances. FULL BATH AND BEDROOM DOWN. Master up w/ custom glazed tray ceiling and full bath. Two additional bedrooms, game room and bathroom upstairs. Spacious backyard with shed on corner lot offers a covered patio great for entertaining! Centrally located, with easy access to 281, 1604, 46. Fantastic neighborhood amenities!!