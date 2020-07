3711 PINYON PINE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT MAIN LIVING AREAS, KITCHEN, DINING ROOM, BATHROOMS, AND HALLWAYS. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET. THIS IS A WONDERFUL SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN THAT LOOKS INTO THE LIVING AREA AS WELL AS THE DINING ROOM. THIS MAKES FOR ENTERTAINING GUESTS EXTREMELY FUN AND EASY. LARGE LIVING AREA HAS A CORNERED FIREPLACE WITH THE ENTIRE ROOM SEPARATED BY A DECORATIVE ROUNDED EDGE HALF WALL WITH A HALF MOON VIEWING SPACE. EXTREMELY FUNCTIONAL KITCHEN WITH TONS OF COUNTER SPACE, CABINETRY FOR STORAGE, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, STOVE-RANGE, AND FRIDGE. ALSO HAS A POTENTIAL BREAKFAST BAR AREA TO PLACE STOOLS AND CHAT WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS. NICE PANTRY CLOSET AS WELL AS A BREAKFAST AREA FOR A QUAINT LITTLE TABLE TO SIT AND PEER OUT THE BAY WINDOW. THE 2 SECONDARY ROOMS ARE WELL SIZED AND ARE AT THE FRONT OF THE HOUSE. IN THE HALLWAY IS A BUILT-IN DESK AREA FOR THE KIDS TO STUDY OR PARENTS TO MAKE AN OFFICE SPACE OUT OF. BIG MASTER BEDROOM WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER, DUAL VANITY WALK-IN CLOSET AND THE EVER ELUSIVE TOILET ROOM WITH A DOOR FOR PRIVACY INSTEAD OF JUST AN OPEN TOILET AREA WITH HALF WALL. IT'S THE LITTLE FEATURES THAT MAKE ALL THE DIFFERENCE. EXTERIOR HAS A WONDERFULLY SHADED YARD WITH SPRINKLER SYSTEM TO HELP KEEP THE YARD IN THE GREAT SHAPE THAT IT IS IN. INCLUDED WITH THE PRICE A/C FILTERS WILL BE DELIVERED TO THE HOME ON A MONTHLY BASIS. FINAL YARD WORK WILL BE DONE THIS WEEK BY 6/12/20. FRONT TREE CANOPY WILL BE RAISWD AND BRANCHES TRIMMED AWAY FROM HOUSE. ALSO THE FRONT FLOWERBED WILL BE CLEANED UP, SHRUBS TRIMMED, WEEDS/GRASS CLEANED OUT, AND MULCH ADDED.