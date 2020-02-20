3706 MENDOCINO PARK

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage pool guest suite

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite

CLEAN & READY FOR MOVE-IN NOW! Gorgeous 5 Bedroom/4 Bath home in highly desirable NEISD. Multiple living areas. Formal DR. Soaring ceilings. Beautiful wood floors. Open kitchen w/42" cabinets, granite counters, gas cooking, island, multiple pantries, fridge Included. Full guest suite down. Master + 3 BR and loft up. Huge master features attached sitting room/office, XL closet, garden tub. Large backyard with deck and playscape! All Bulverde Village amenities included: pool, park, and walking trails.