3703 FRINGE BREEZE

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate 2 story home in Bulverde Village situated on an oversized corner lot! 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a loft with bonus room & study area. Upon entry you're greeted with a spacious open concept living area that is light & bright with fresh paint! Upstairs you will find the split master bedroom with tray ceiling and full bath with dual vanity & double walk-in closets. Enjoy a large private backyard from your covered patio! Minutes from JW Marriott Golf, tons of shopping, entertainment & restaurants!