All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 3703 FRINGE BREEZE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
3703 FRINGE BREEZE
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:46 PM

3703 FRINGE BREEZE

3703 Fringe Breeze · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3703 Fringe Breeze, Bexar County, TX 78261

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate 2 story home in Bulverde Village situated on an oversized corner lot! 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a loft with bonus room & study area. Upon entry you're greeted with a spacious open concept living area that is light & bright with fresh paint! Upstairs you will find the split master bedroom with tray ceiling and full bath with dual vanity & double walk-in closets. Enjoy a large private backyard from your covered patio! Minutes from JW Marriott Golf, tons of shopping, entertainment & restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 FRINGE BREEZE have any available units?
3703 FRINGE BREEZE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 3703 FRINGE BREEZE currently offering any rent specials?
3703 FRINGE BREEZE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 FRINGE BREEZE pet-friendly?
No, 3703 FRINGE BREEZE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 3703 FRINGE BREEZE offer parking?
Yes, 3703 FRINGE BREEZE offers parking.
Does 3703 FRINGE BREEZE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3703 FRINGE BREEZE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 FRINGE BREEZE have a pool?
No, 3703 FRINGE BREEZE does not have a pool.
Does 3703 FRINGE BREEZE have accessible units?
No, 3703 FRINGE BREEZE does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 FRINGE BREEZE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3703 FRINGE BREEZE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3703 FRINGE BREEZE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3703 FRINGE BREEZE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St
San Antonio, TX 78213
Elements Apartment Homes
12221 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Vecina Apartments
20915 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78258
Oxford at Sonterra
19950 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX 78015
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District