Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

3515 GALVESTON TRAIL

3515 Galveston Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3515 Galveston Trail, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come home to this stunning contemporary single story home featuring 2847 sq ft living space, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, computer room, & a huge game-room. W/ Neutral color & blinds throughout. Its Open kitchen boasts granite counters, island bar, canned recessed lights, & plenty of cabinet space for storage. This home has spacious masters w/ double vanity & separate tub/shower. Backyard has covered patio & privacy fence great for entertaining. Quick access to 1604. Mins to Major employers, Seaworld & Six Flags!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 GALVESTON TRAIL have any available units?
3515 GALVESTON TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 3515 GALVESTON TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
3515 GALVESTON TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 GALVESTON TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 3515 GALVESTON TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 3515 GALVESTON TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 3515 GALVESTON TRAIL offers parking.
Does 3515 GALVESTON TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 GALVESTON TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 GALVESTON TRAIL have a pool?
No, 3515 GALVESTON TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 3515 GALVESTON TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 3515 GALVESTON TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 GALVESTON TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 GALVESTON TRAIL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3515 GALVESTON TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 3515 GALVESTON TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
