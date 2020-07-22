3515 GALVESTON TRAIL

Amenities

Come home to this stunning contemporary single story home featuring 2847 sq ft living space, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, computer room, & a huge game-room. W/ Neutral color & blinds throughout. Its Open kitchen boasts granite counters, island bar, canned recessed lights, & plenty of cabinet space for storage. This home has spacious masters w/ double vanity & separate tub/shower. Backyard has covered patio & privacy fence great for entertaining. Quick access to 1604. Mins to Major employers, Seaworld & Six Flags!