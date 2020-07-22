All apartments in Bexar County
3507 Ashleaf Wells
3507 Ashleaf Wells

3507 Ashleaf Wells · No Longer Available
Location

3507 Ashleaf Wells, Bexar County, TX 78261

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
Take a look at this spacious 2-story home with open living area, separate dining room and L-shaped kitchen with Whirlpool cook-top range. This home has a nice game-room upstairs along with all bedrooms. Covered back porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 Ashleaf Wells have any available units?
3507 Ashleaf Wells doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 3507 Ashleaf Wells currently offering any rent specials?
3507 Ashleaf Wells is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 Ashleaf Wells pet-friendly?
No, 3507 Ashleaf Wells is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 3507 Ashleaf Wells offer parking?
No, 3507 Ashleaf Wells does not offer parking.
Does 3507 Ashleaf Wells have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 Ashleaf Wells does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 Ashleaf Wells have a pool?
Yes, 3507 Ashleaf Wells has a pool.
Does 3507 Ashleaf Wells have accessible units?
No, 3507 Ashleaf Wells does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 Ashleaf Wells have units with dishwashers?
No, 3507 Ashleaf Wells does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3507 Ashleaf Wells have units with air conditioning?
No, 3507 Ashleaf Wells does not have units with air conditioning.
