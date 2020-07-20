3123 Concho Cv Available 04/11/19 GATED NEIGHBORHOOD - Gorgeous modern property in gated neighborhood! Updates throughout!! Island kitchen w/ gas cooking. Separate formal dining area. Updated appliances. Stone Fireplace in family room. Covered patio. HOA Pool. Near shopping highways and Casablanca Movie theater! Great rental opportunity.
(RLNE4765683)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3123 Concho Cv have any available units?
3123 Concho Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 3123 Concho Cv have?
Some of 3123 Concho Cv's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3123 Concho Cv currently offering any rent specials?
3123 Concho Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.