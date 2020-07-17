All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 2710 Antique Rose.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
2710 Antique Rose
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:50 PM

2710 Antique Rose

2710 Antique Rose · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2710 Antique Rose, Bexar County, TX 78244

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Antique Rose have any available units?
2710 Antique Rose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 2710 Antique Rose currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Antique Rose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Antique Rose pet-friendly?
No, 2710 Antique Rose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 2710 Antique Rose offer parking?
No, 2710 Antique Rose does not offer parking.
Does 2710 Antique Rose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 Antique Rose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Antique Rose have a pool?
No, 2710 Antique Rose does not have a pool.
Does 2710 Antique Rose have accessible units?
No, 2710 Antique Rose does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Antique Rose have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 Antique Rose does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 Antique Rose have units with air conditioning?
No, 2710 Antique Rose does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
The Colony Uptown
8425 Ahern Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78253
Tivona
11500 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Highline
5655 UTSA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District