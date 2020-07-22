Cozy 2 Story in Highly Desired Bulverde Village! Home Features - An Open Layout * 4 Bedroom * 2.5 Baths * Wood Look Tile Floors Downstairs at Living * Tile Floors at additional Wet Areas * Granite Counter-tops * Stainless Steel Appliances * Dual Vanity Sinks with Separate Tub & Shower at Master Bath * Large Gameroom * 2" Faux Blinds * Sprinkler System * Water Softener * Covered Rear Patio & Semi-Private Backyard. Refrigerator Stays! Students will attend award winning Northeast Schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL have any available units?
25208 CAMBRIDGE WL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL have?
Some of 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL currently offering any rent specials?
25208 CAMBRIDGE WL is not currently offering any rent specials.