Bexar County, TX
25208 CAMBRIDGE WL
Last updated January 26 2020 at 10:26 AM

25208 CAMBRIDGE WL

25208 Cambridge Well · No Longer Available
Location

25208 Cambridge Well, Bexar County, TX 78261

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
game room
refrigerator
Cozy 2 Story in Highly Desired Bulverde Village! Home Features - An Open Layout * 4 Bedroom * 2.5 Baths * Wood Look Tile Floors Downstairs at Living * Tile Floors at additional Wet Areas * Granite Counter-tops * Stainless Steel Appliances * Dual Vanity Sinks with Separate Tub & Shower at Master Bath * Large Gameroom * 2" Faux Blinds * Sprinkler System * Water Softener * Covered Rear Patio & Semi-Private Backyard. Refrigerator Stays! Students will attend award winning Northeast Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL have any available units?
25208 CAMBRIDGE WL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL have?
Some of 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL currently offering any rent specials?
25208 CAMBRIDGE WL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL pet-friendly?
No, 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL offer parking?
Yes, 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL offers parking.
Does 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL have a pool?
No, 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL does not have a pool.
Does 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL have accessible units?
No, 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL does not have accessible units.
Does 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL have units with dishwashers?
No, 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL have units with air conditioning?
No, 25208 CAMBRIDGE WL does not have units with air conditioning.
