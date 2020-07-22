25208 CAMBRIDGE WL

Amenities

Cozy 2 Story in Highly Desired Bulverde Village! Home Features - An Open Layout * 4 Bedroom * 2.5 Baths * Wood Look Tile Floors Downstairs at Living * Tile Floors at additional Wet Areas * Granite Counter-tops * Stainless Steel Appliances * Dual Vanity Sinks with Separate Tub & Shower at Master Bath * Large Gameroom * 2" Faux Blinds * Sprinkler System * Water Softener * Covered Rear Patio & Semi-Private Backyard. Refrigerator Stays! Students will attend award winning Northeast Schools.