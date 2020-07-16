24127 PRESTIGE DR

Amenities
Stunning home in the prestigious, gated Terra Bella community. Chef's kitchen includes SS appl., granite, gas cooktop, lg. island w/breakfast bar, custom cabinetry & desk/buffet. This open floor plan boasts hardwoods, guest suite (downstairs), private master w/spa bath, gorgeous architectural features, spacious secondary bedrooms, study, game/media rm., mud area & 3 car garage w/epoxy floor. Enjoy this backyard oasis on covered patio w/fireplace & gas grill overlooking greenbelt. Outstanding NEISD Schools!