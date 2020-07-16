All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

24127 PRESTIGE DR

24127 Prestige Drive · (210) 415-5375
Location

24127 Prestige Drive, Bexar County, TX 78260

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3727 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
guest suite
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Stunning home in the prestigious, gated Terra Bella community. Chef's kitchen includes SS appl., granite, gas cooktop, lg. island w/breakfast bar, custom cabinetry & desk/buffet. This open floor plan boasts hardwoods, guest suite (downstairs), private master w/spa bath, gorgeous architectural features, spacious secondary bedrooms, study, game/media rm., mud area & 3 car garage w/epoxy floor. Enjoy this backyard oasis on covered patio w/fireplace & gas grill overlooking greenbelt. Outstanding NEISD Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24127 PRESTIGE DR have any available units?
24127 PRESTIGE DR has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24127 PRESTIGE DR have?
Some of 24127 PRESTIGE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24127 PRESTIGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
24127 PRESTIGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24127 PRESTIGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 24127 PRESTIGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 24127 PRESTIGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 24127 PRESTIGE DR offers parking.
Does 24127 PRESTIGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24127 PRESTIGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24127 PRESTIGE DR have a pool?
No, 24127 PRESTIGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 24127 PRESTIGE DR have accessible units?
No, 24127 PRESTIGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 24127 PRESTIGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 24127 PRESTIGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24127 PRESTIGE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 24127 PRESTIGE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
