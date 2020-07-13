22800 Bulverde Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed recently renovated gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge internet cafe dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room

Live in a one-of-a-kind community, long known as the most luxurious rental apartment townhomes. Enjoy a host of impressive amenities including imported Italian marble entries, fireplaces, top-of-the-line appliances, marble jetted Roman garden tubs and glass showers. Check out the endless list of amenities here! European Grand Spa 5-Acre Central Park with Miles of Walking and Jogging Paths 3,500 Sq-Ft Fitness Center with Cardio Theater Clubroom with HDTV Entertainment Starbucks® WiFi Café Healing Steam Therapy Room Indoor Jacuzzi Tub Resort-Style Swimming Pool and Tanning Deck Children's Playground Picnic and Barbeque Areas Trellis-Covered Outdoor Kitchen and Grills Pet-Friendly Community with Private Off-Leash Dog Park Concierge Services. Enhance the experience of every day life here! Schedule a private tour today. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.