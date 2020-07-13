All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated June 27 2020 at 8:45 AM

22800 Bulverde Road

22800 Bulverde Road · (210) 255-3073
Location

22800 Bulverde Road, Bexar County, TX 78261

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$855

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
Live in a one-of-a-kind community, long known as the most luxurious rental apartment townhomes. Enjoy a host of impressive amenities including imported Italian marble entries, fireplaces, top-of-the-line appliances, marble jetted Roman garden tubs and glass showers. Check out the endless list of amenities here! European Grand Spa 5-Acre Central Park with Miles of Walking and Jogging Paths 3,500 Sq-Ft Fitness Center with Cardio Theater Clubroom with HDTV Entertainment Starbucks&reg; WiFi Caf&eacute; Healing Steam Therapy Room Indoor Jacuzzi Tub Resort-Style Swimming Pool and Tanning Deck Children's Playground Picnic and Barbeque Areas Trellis-Covered Outdoor Kitchen and Grills Pet-Friendly Community with Private Off-Leash Dog Park Concierge Services. Enhance the experience of every day life here! Schedule a private tour today. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22800 Bulverde Road have any available units?
22800 Bulverde Road has a unit available for $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22800 Bulverde Road have?
Some of 22800 Bulverde Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22800 Bulverde Road currently offering any rent specials?
22800 Bulverde Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22800 Bulverde Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 22800 Bulverde Road is pet friendly.
Does 22800 Bulverde Road offer parking?
No, 22800 Bulverde Road does not offer parking.
Does 22800 Bulverde Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22800 Bulverde Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22800 Bulverde Road have a pool?
Yes, 22800 Bulverde Road has a pool.
Does 22800 Bulverde Road have accessible units?
No, 22800 Bulverde Road does not have accessible units.
Does 22800 Bulverde Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 22800 Bulverde Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22800 Bulverde Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 22800 Bulverde Road does not have units with air conditioning.
