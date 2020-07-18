227 Quartz Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan game room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Absolutely Stunning 4 Bed, 4 Bath with a Study. One of a Kind Home w/ Custom In-Ground Pool. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Enormous Walk-In Closet & 2 Secondary Bedrooms Downstairs. Game Room, Bedroom & Full Bath Upstairs. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. Huge Covered Patio w/ 3 Ceiling Fans, Custom Pool w/ Waterfall, Heated Grotto and Cabana with a Full Bath w/ Shower. Truly a Backyard Oasis w/ Palm & Fruit Trees. POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. No other home like this in area! Close to Lackland AFB, Sea World, Shopping and more.