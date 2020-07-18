All apartments in Bexar County
227 Quartz Bend
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

227 Quartz Bend

227 Quartz Bend · No Longer Available
Location

227 Quartz Bend, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
game room
Absolutely Stunning 4 Bed, 4 Bath with a Study. One of a Kind Home w/ Custom In-Ground Pool. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Enormous Walk-In Closet & 2 Secondary Bedrooms Downstairs. Game Room, Bedroom & Full Bath Upstairs. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. Huge Covered Patio w/ 3 Ceiling Fans, Custom Pool w/ Waterfall, Heated Grotto and Cabana with a Full Bath w/ Shower. Truly a Backyard Oasis w/ Palm & Fruit Trees. POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. No other home like this in area! Close to Lackland AFB, Sea World, Shopping and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Quartz Bend have any available units?
227 Quartz Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 227 Quartz Bend have?
Some of 227 Quartz Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Quartz Bend currently offering any rent specials?
227 Quartz Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Quartz Bend pet-friendly?
No, 227 Quartz Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 227 Quartz Bend offer parking?
Yes, 227 Quartz Bend offers parking.
Does 227 Quartz Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Quartz Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Quartz Bend have a pool?
Yes, 227 Quartz Bend has a pool.
Does 227 Quartz Bend have accessible units?
No, 227 Quartz Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Quartz Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Quartz Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Quartz Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Quartz Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
