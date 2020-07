Amenities

Beautiful home. Front and back yard maintenance is included in the rent. Three club houses; one in Cibolo Canyons with a lazy river, one is in Amorosa, and the other is private in Campanas with tennis court, grills, swimming pool, gym, pool table, library, and clubhouse wishful kitchen. Tile and wood throughout, granite countertops. PRICED TO LEASE!!!