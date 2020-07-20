All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 203 CARDINAL SONG.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
203 CARDINAL SONG
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM

203 CARDINAL SONG

203 Cardinal Song · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

203 Cardinal Song, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful rental sitting on a greenbelt! Spacious living area with a loft upstairs. All bedrooms upstairs. Master has a walk in closet w/ separate garden tub. Backyard is great for entertaining. Large deck overlooking yard. Easy access to sea world and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 CARDINAL SONG have any available units?
203 CARDINAL SONG doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 203 CARDINAL SONG have?
Some of 203 CARDINAL SONG's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 CARDINAL SONG currently offering any rent specials?
203 CARDINAL SONG is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 CARDINAL SONG pet-friendly?
No, 203 CARDINAL SONG is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 203 CARDINAL SONG offer parking?
Yes, 203 CARDINAL SONG offers parking.
Does 203 CARDINAL SONG have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 CARDINAL SONG does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 CARDINAL SONG have a pool?
No, 203 CARDINAL SONG does not have a pool.
Does 203 CARDINAL SONG have accessible units?
No, 203 CARDINAL SONG does not have accessible units.
Does 203 CARDINAL SONG have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 CARDINAL SONG does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 CARDINAL SONG have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 CARDINAL SONG does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sol
6945 W Interstate 10
Balcones Heights, TX 78213
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl
Selma, TX 78154
Oxford at Estonia
8200 Micron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road
San Antonio, TX 78244

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District