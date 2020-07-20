Beautiful rental sitting on a greenbelt! Spacious living area with a loft upstairs. All bedrooms upstairs. Master has a walk in closet w/ separate garden tub. Backyard is great for entertaining. Large deck overlooking yard. Easy access to sea world and major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 203 CARDINAL SONG have any available units?
203 CARDINAL SONG doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 203 CARDINAL SONG have?
Some of 203 CARDINAL SONG's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 CARDINAL SONG currently offering any rent specials?
203 CARDINAL SONG is not currently offering any rent specials.