All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 20005 Liedecke Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
20005 Liedecke Rd
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

20005 Liedecke Rd

20005 Liedecke Road · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

20005 Liedecke Road, Bexar County, TX 78264

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$899

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Come home to elegant designer touches such as granite counters, crown molding, garden-style tubs, designer paint, 9-foot ceilings, energy-efficient appliances and a washer and dryer. Community perks include monthly socials, billiards, a 24-hour fitness center, playground, dog park, BBQ grills, resort-style pool and community clubhouse. All for an incredibly low price! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20005 Liedecke Rd have any available units?
20005 Liedecke Rd has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20005 Liedecke Rd have?
Some of 20005 Liedecke Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20005 Liedecke Rd currently offering any rent specials?
20005 Liedecke Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20005 Liedecke Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 20005 Liedecke Rd is pet friendly.
Does 20005 Liedecke Rd offer parking?
No, 20005 Liedecke Rd does not offer parking.
Does 20005 Liedecke Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20005 Liedecke Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20005 Liedecke Rd have a pool?
Yes, 20005 Liedecke Rd has a pool.
Does 20005 Liedecke Rd have accessible units?
No, 20005 Liedecke Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 20005 Liedecke Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 20005 Liedecke Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20005 Liedecke Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 20005 Liedecke Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20005 Liedecke Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
The Enclave at 1550
1550 Jackson-Keller Rd
Castle Hills, TX 78213
Westmount at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Palmetto Pointe
4835 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity