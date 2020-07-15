20005 Liedecke Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool pool table bbq/grill

Come home to elegant designer touches such as granite counters, crown molding, garden-style tubs, designer paint, 9-foot ceilings, energy-efficient appliances and a washer and dryer. Community perks include monthly socials, billiards, a 24-hour fitness center, playground, dog park, BBQ grills, resort-style pool and community clubhouse. All for an incredibly low price! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.