Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
17823 Antero Mt
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

17823 Antero Mt

17823 Antero Peak · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17823 Antero Peak, Bexar County, TX 78023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Situated in the beautiful Sanctuary community in Helotes just 5 minutes from 1604. High ceilings, stylish island kitchen,drop & recessed lighting, granite counter tops, gorgeous wood floor & trendy tiled showers in baths.5" baseboards & traditional wood panel doors throughout. Spacious master with bonus sitting area.Elevated split level lawn with total privacy, cozy covered patio wired for outdoor media & spacious wide open floor plan. Well rated schools service this coveted subdivision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17823 Antero Mt have any available units?
17823 Antero Mt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 17823 Antero Mt have?
Some of 17823 Antero Mt's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17823 Antero Mt currently offering any rent specials?
17823 Antero Mt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17823 Antero Mt pet-friendly?
No, 17823 Antero Mt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 17823 Antero Mt offer parking?
Yes, 17823 Antero Mt offers parking.
Does 17823 Antero Mt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17823 Antero Mt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17823 Antero Mt have a pool?
No, 17823 Antero Mt does not have a pool.
Does 17823 Antero Mt have accessible units?
No, 17823 Antero Mt does not have accessible units.
Does 17823 Antero Mt have units with dishwashers?
No, 17823 Antero Mt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17823 Antero Mt have units with air conditioning?
No, 17823 Antero Mt does not have units with air conditioning.
