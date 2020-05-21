17823 Antero Mt

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Situated in the beautiful Sanctuary community in Helotes just 5 minutes from 1604. High ceilings, stylish island kitchen,drop & recessed lighting, granite counter tops, gorgeous wood floor & trendy tiled showers in baths.5" baseboards & traditional wood panel doors throughout. Spacious master with bonus sitting area.Elevated split level lawn with total privacy, cozy covered patio wired for outdoor media & spacious wide open floor plan. Well rated schools service this coveted subdivision.