1720 EMERALD EDGE

4 Br/2 Bath One story Energy Efficient Home with 2 Car Garage. Tile floors in Living Rm, Kitchen, Foyer and Hallway. Dining Rm has tiled floor. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Eat-in Kitchen has 42 inch oak upper cabinets & Stainless steel appliances. Master Suite is seperate with walk-in closet, separate shower, and tub. Garage door opener. Sod and Sprinklers in front and rear. Rear Patio perfect for family or entertaining! Close to Pool, Playground, & Great Schools - Easy Access to Freeways, Shopping, Lackland, Joint Base SA, Ft Sam