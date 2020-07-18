All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

1720 EMERALD EDGE

1720 Emerald Edge · (210) 853-0272
Location

1720 Emerald Edge, Bexar County, TX 78245

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1993 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
4 Br/2 Bath One story Energy Efficient Home with 2 Car Garage. Tile floors in Living Rm, Kitchen, Foyer and Hallway. Dining Rm has tiled floor. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Eat-in Kitchen has 42 inch oak upper cabinets & Stainless steel appliances. Master Suite is seperate with walk-in closet, separate shower, and tub. Garage door opener. Sod and Sprinklers in front and rear. Rear Patio perfect for family or entertaining! Close to Pool, Playground, & Great Schools - Easy Access to Freeways, Shopping, Lackland, Joint Base SA, Ft Sam

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 EMERALD EDGE have any available units?
1720 EMERALD EDGE has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1720 EMERALD EDGE have?
Some of 1720 EMERALD EDGE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 EMERALD EDGE currently offering any rent specials?
1720 EMERALD EDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 EMERALD EDGE pet-friendly?
No, 1720 EMERALD EDGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 1720 EMERALD EDGE offer parking?
Yes, 1720 EMERALD EDGE offers parking.
Does 1720 EMERALD EDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 EMERALD EDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 EMERALD EDGE have a pool?
Yes, 1720 EMERALD EDGE has a pool.
Does 1720 EMERALD EDGE have accessible units?
No, 1720 EMERALD EDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 EMERALD EDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 EMERALD EDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 EMERALD EDGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 EMERALD EDGE does not have units with air conditioning.
