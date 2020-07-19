1618 Creek Knoll, Bexar County, TX 78253 Villages of Westcreek
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful well maintained home with a flex room attached to master. Open floor plan with wood floor in living and dining areas. Big covered patio is perfect for relaxing outside. Epoxy covered garage floor. Water softener. Fridge included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1618 Creek Knoll have any available units?
1618 Creek Knoll doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 1618 Creek Knoll have?
Some of 1618 Creek Knoll's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Creek Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Creek Knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.