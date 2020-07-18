15940 SAN CAYETANO

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite

VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS!!! Exceptionally hard to find FULLY FURNISHED privately gated estate on 5.1 acres overlooking Government Canyon Park with PANORAMIC views thanks to wrap around patio AND balcony brings the ultimate in tranquility! Sparkling Keith Zars pool! Epicurean island kitchen w/ prep sink features custom Michael Edwards cabinetry, six burner plus grill gas range w/ double ovens, climate controlled wine storage, HUGE walk-in pantry, granite counters...truly a kitchen to live around! Spacious family room w/ dramatic rock fireplace & wet bar! Full guest suite down w/ walk-in shower! Simply STUNNING master retreat with sitting room features the most amazing views from a private wrap around balcony! Master bath boasts whirlpool garden tub for soaking the day away, walk-in shower, his & her vanities & his & her walk-in closets! TWO utility rooms (one up and one down)! Private study w/ built-ins! Large secondary bedrooms with quaint window seats share a Jack and Jill bath! Elegant formal living w/ architectural ceilings! Dining features built-in China cabinet and outdoor access for entertaining! Country living with city convenience! Solar panels for energy savings! Truly a MUST SEE!