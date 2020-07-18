All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

15940 SAN CAYETANO

15940 San Cayetano · (210) 838-5846
Location

15940 San Cayetano, Bexar County, TX 78023

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3931 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS!!! Exceptionally hard to find FULLY FURNISHED privately gated estate on 5.1 acres overlooking Government Canyon Park with PANORAMIC views thanks to wrap around patio AND balcony brings the ultimate in tranquility! Sparkling Keith Zars pool! Epicurean island kitchen w/ prep sink features custom Michael Edwards cabinetry, six burner plus grill gas range w/ double ovens, climate controlled wine storage, HUGE walk-in pantry, granite counters...truly a kitchen to live around! Spacious family room w/ dramatic rock fireplace & wet bar! Full guest suite down w/ walk-in shower! Simply STUNNING master retreat with sitting room features the most amazing views from a private wrap around balcony! Master bath boasts whirlpool garden tub for soaking the day away, walk-in shower, his & her vanities & his & her walk-in closets! TWO utility rooms (one up and one down)! Private study w/ built-ins! Large secondary bedrooms with quaint window seats share a Jack and Jill bath! Elegant formal living w/ architectural ceilings! Dining features built-in China cabinet and outdoor access for entertaining! Country living with city convenience! Solar panels for energy savings! Truly a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15940 SAN CAYETANO have any available units?
15940 SAN CAYETANO has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15940 SAN CAYETANO have?
Some of 15940 SAN CAYETANO's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15940 SAN CAYETANO currently offering any rent specials?
15940 SAN CAYETANO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15940 SAN CAYETANO pet-friendly?
No, 15940 SAN CAYETANO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 15940 SAN CAYETANO offer parking?
Yes, 15940 SAN CAYETANO offers parking.
Does 15940 SAN CAYETANO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15940 SAN CAYETANO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15940 SAN CAYETANO have a pool?
Yes, 15940 SAN CAYETANO has a pool.
Does 15940 SAN CAYETANO have accessible units?
No, 15940 SAN CAYETANO does not have accessible units.
Does 15940 SAN CAYETANO have units with dishwashers?
No, 15940 SAN CAYETANO does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15940 SAN CAYETANO have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15940 SAN CAYETANO has units with air conditioning.
