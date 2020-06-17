All apartments in Bexar County
1427 HAWK CT
1427 HAWK CT

1427 Hawk Court · No Longer Available
Location

1427 Hawk Court, Bexar County, TX 78245

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
Immaculate home, super clean in a gated community and on a cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. Guest suite/study downstairs. Open floor plan featuring large living area, dining and kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (smooth cooktop, microwave and dishwasher). Upstairs features a large game room, master bedroom w/master bathroom - double sinks, garden tub, large closet plus two additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Excellent location, near Lackland AFB. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 HAWK CT have any available units?
1427 HAWK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 1427 HAWK CT have?
Some of 1427 HAWK CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 HAWK CT currently offering any rent specials?
1427 HAWK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 HAWK CT pet-friendly?
No, 1427 HAWK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 1427 HAWK CT offer parking?
Yes, 1427 HAWK CT offers parking.
Does 1427 HAWK CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 HAWK CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 HAWK CT have a pool?
No, 1427 HAWK CT does not have a pool.
Does 1427 HAWK CT have accessible units?
No, 1427 HAWK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 HAWK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 HAWK CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1427 HAWK CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1427 HAWK CT does not have units with air conditioning.
