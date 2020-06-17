1427 HAWK CT

Amenities

Immaculate home, super clean in a gated community and on a cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. Guest suite/study downstairs. Open floor plan featuring large living area, dining and kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (smooth cooktop, microwave and dishwasher). Upstairs features a large game room, master bedroom w/master bathroom - double sinks, garden tub, large closet plus two additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Excellent location, near Lackland AFB. No pets allowed.