All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 1426 Durango Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
1426 Durango Run
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

1426 Durango Run

1426 Durango Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1426 Durango Run, Bexar County, TX 78245

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Durango Run have any available units?
1426 Durango Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 1426 Durango Run have?
Some of 1426 Durango Run's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 Durango Run currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Durango Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Durango Run pet-friendly?
No, 1426 Durango Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 1426 Durango Run offer parking?
Yes, 1426 Durango Run offers parking.
Does 1426 Durango Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 Durango Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Durango Run have a pool?
No, 1426 Durango Run does not have a pool.
Does 1426 Durango Run have accessible units?
No, 1426 Durango Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Durango Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1426 Durango Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 1426 Durango Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 1426 Durango Run does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Allure
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Walker Ranch Apartment Homes
14500 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
Maverick
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District