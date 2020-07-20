All apartments in Bexar County
13830 BELLA DONNA
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:43 AM

13830 BELLA DONNA

13830 Bella Donna · No Longer Available
Location

13830 Bella Donna, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home located in a peaceful neighborhood. This home features an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, and two living areas. Home is located near Lackland AFB, Sea World, and numerous shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13830 BELLA DONNA have any available units?
13830 BELLA DONNA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 13830 BELLA DONNA currently offering any rent specials?
13830 BELLA DONNA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13830 BELLA DONNA pet-friendly?
No, 13830 BELLA DONNA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 13830 BELLA DONNA offer parking?
Yes, 13830 BELLA DONNA offers parking.
Does 13830 BELLA DONNA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13830 BELLA DONNA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13830 BELLA DONNA have a pool?
No, 13830 BELLA DONNA does not have a pool.
Does 13830 BELLA DONNA have accessible units?
No, 13830 BELLA DONNA does not have accessible units.
Does 13830 BELLA DONNA have units with dishwashers?
No, 13830 BELLA DONNA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13830 BELLA DONNA have units with air conditioning?
No, 13830 BELLA DONNA does not have units with air conditioning.
