All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 13335 SOLAR CREST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
13335 SOLAR CREST
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

13335 SOLAR CREST

13335 Solar Crest · (210) 503-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13335 Solar Crest, Bexar County, TX 78245

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13335 SOLAR CREST · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1757 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Wonderful home in West San Antonio - Sundance Square Neighborhood - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath w/ 2 car garage
Large kitchen,and the game room is a plus upstairs! A large covered patio, ceiling fans, lights, custom made blinds, and paint. One owner, kept very clean. Master walk in closet. Wonderful views from the backyard and wonderful plants and trees around the center patio .There is a walking trail just outside your backyard. NISD Students attend Brennan HS. Community has a nice feel, pool, playground and is easy walking distance. Located near shopping, dining and Sea World.

If interested in more information or to schedule a viewing please call 210-503-8000, you can also apply at

https://keyrenter013.appfolio.com/listings/detail/3046c9d2-b553-4d98-a362-70e890d1c99f

(RLNE3973949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13335 SOLAR CREST have any available units?
13335 SOLAR CREST has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13335 SOLAR CREST have?
Some of 13335 SOLAR CREST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13335 SOLAR CREST currently offering any rent specials?
13335 SOLAR CREST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13335 SOLAR CREST pet-friendly?
Yes, 13335 SOLAR CREST is pet friendly.
Does 13335 SOLAR CREST offer parking?
Yes, 13335 SOLAR CREST offers parking.
Does 13335 SOLAR CREST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13335 SOLAR CREST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13335 SOLAR CREST have a pool?
Yes, 13335 SOLAR CREST has a pool.
Does 13335 SOLAR CREST have accessible units?
No, 13335 SOLAR CREST does not have accessible units.
Does 13335 SOLAR CREST have units with dishwashers?
No, 13335 SOLAR CREST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13335 SOLAR CREST have units with air conditioning?
No, 13335 SOLAR CREST does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13335 SOLAR CREST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
Palomino
14111 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
Slate Creek at Westover Hills
2210 Rogers Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd
Universal City, TX 78148
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78249
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity