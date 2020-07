Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Come view this wonderfully kept 2 story home in Remuda Ranch! This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home boasts high ceilings and plentiful natural light throughout. Spacious living area that creates a prefect entertaining space for family and friends. This home is in a PRIME location, conveniently to schools, popular shopping destinations restaurants and Government Canyon State Natural Area. Come make this home yours today!