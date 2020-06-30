13310 Palatine Hill

Amenities
- Stunning 2 story w/Open floor plan. Family Room & Formal Living & Dining. Eat in Kitchen w/island & breakfast bar. Granite countertops, 42" POPLAR upper cabinets, stainless appliances, 9' ceilings. Upstairs-Master Suite w/garden tub & sep shower, dbl vanity & 2 Huge walk in closets. Gameroom & 3 Bedrooms w/2 Full Baths, & Utility Room. 5th Bedroom/office downstairs w/full bath. Front porch & Covered patio. Great storage throughout. Two System Zoning. Energy Package. Easy commute to Lackland, NSA, Medical.
(RLNE2581256)