All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 1327 Sundance Fall.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
1327 Sundance Fall
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:40 PM

1327 Sundance Fall

1327 Sundance Fall · (210) 899-0455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1327 Sundance Fall, Bexar County, TX 78245

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2262 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 Sundance Fall have any available units?
1327 Sundance Fall has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1327 Sundance Fall currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Sundance Fall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Sundance Fall pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 Sundance Fall is pet friendly.
Does 1327 Sundance Fall offer parking?
No, 1327 Sundance Fall does not offer parking.
Does 1327 Sundance Fall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 Sundance Fall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Sundance Fall have a pool?
No, 1327 Sundance Fall does not have a pool.
Does 1327 Sundance Fall have accessible units?
No, 1327 Sundance Fall does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Sundance Fall have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 Sundance Fall does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1327 Sundance Fall have units with air conditioning?
No, 1327 Sundance Fall does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1327 Sundance Fall?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78257
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte
San Antonio, TX 78216
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX 78015
The Henry B
11530 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity