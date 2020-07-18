13158 Beals Circle

Amenities

Alamo Ranch home for Rent!! - Home for rent in highly desirable Alamo Ranch! Come see this "like new" 3 bed, 2 bath home. This home is in immaculate condition and is move in ready! Nearby neighborhood amenities include a pool, playscape, sports courts, and covered pavilion. Schedule your tour today!



Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable

Security Deposit: $1800

Cleaning Deposit: $150

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable



*Rental Insurance Required*



You must apply online at: http://www.xrpmtx.com



(Application fees are non-refundable)

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit

-Background check will be completed (no violent/theft related felonies, or registered sex-offenders will be accepted)

-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent

-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted

-Your furry friends are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit, per pet (Aggressive breeds will NOT be accepted)



