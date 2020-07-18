All apartments in Bexar County
13158 Beals Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

13158 Beals Circle

13158 Beals Cir · (210) 277-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13158 Beals Cir, Bexar County, TX 78253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13158 Beals Circle · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Alamo Ranch home for Rent!! - Home for rent in highly desirable Alamo Ranch! Come see this "like new" 3 bed, 2 bath home. This home is in immaculate condition and is move in ready! Nearby neighborhood amenities include a pool, playscape, sports courts, and covered pavilion. Schedule your tour today!

Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
Security Deposit: $1800
Cleaning Deposit: $150
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

*Rental Insurance Required*

You must apply online at: http://www.xrpmtx.com

(Application fees are non-refundable)
-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed (no violent/theft related felonies, or registered sex-offenders will be accepted)
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit, per pet (Aggressive breeds will NOT be accepted)

(RLNE5917300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13158 Beals Circle have any available units?
13158 Beals Circle has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13158 Beals Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13158 Beals Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13158 Beals Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 13158 Beals Circle is pet friendly.
Does 13158 Beals Circle offer parking?
No, 13158 Beals Circle does not offer parking.
Does 13158 Beals Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13158 Beals Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13158 Beals Circle have a pool?
Yes, 13158 Beals Circle has a pool.
Does 13158 Beals Circle have accessible units?
No, 13158 Beals Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13158 Beals Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13158 Beals Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13158 Beals Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13158 Beals Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
