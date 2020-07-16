Amenities

13126 Welder Lake - Super Clean 3/2.5/2 two story home in Alamo Ranch. Ceramic tile wood look floors down, dark kitchen cabinets w. granite counters & stainless appliances & large island opens to living area. Study/office at entry. Ceiling fans throughout, large open area upstairs, tub & separate shower in master bathroom. Enjoy the large covered patio which includes a gas line for outdoor grilling. Walking distance to school - Owner says no smoking, small dogs under 15lbs ONLY! Owner pays for HOA pool amenities for your enjoyment!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4005516)