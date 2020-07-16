All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:13 PM

13126 Welder Lake

13126 Welder Lake · (210) 771-7502
Location

13126 Welder Lake, Bexar County, TX 78253

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13126 Welder Lake · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2087 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
13126 Welder Lake - Super Clean 3/2.5/2 two story home in Alamo Ranch. Ceramic tile wood look floors down, dark kitchen cabinets w. granite counters & stainless appliances & large island opens to living area. Study/office at entry. Ceiling fans throughout, large open area upstairs, tub & separate shower in master bathroom. Enjoy the large covered patio which includes a gas line for outdoor grilling. Walking distance to school - Owner says no smoking, small dogs under 15lbs ONLY! Owner pays for HOA pool amenities for your enjoyment!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4005516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13126 Welder Lake have any available units?
13126 Welder Lake has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13126 Welder Lake have?
Some of 13126 Welder Lake's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13126 Welder Lake currently offering any rent specials?
13126 Welder Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13126 Welder Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, 13126 Welder Lake is pet friendly.
Does 13126 Welder Lake offer parking?
No, 13126 Welder Lake does not offer parking.
Does 13126 Welder Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13126 Welder Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13126 Welder Lake have a pool?
Yes, 13126 Welder Lake has a pool.
Does 13126 Welder Lake have accessible units?
No, 13126 Welder Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 13126 Welder Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, 13126 Welder Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13126 Welder Lake have units with air conditioning?
No, 13126 Welder Lake does not have units with air conditioning.
